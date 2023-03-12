Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,485 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $116.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

