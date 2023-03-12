Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,549 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $42,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NIO by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in NIO by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NIO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

