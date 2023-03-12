Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,069 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $46,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

