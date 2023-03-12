Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,981 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

ASB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.