Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 416,265 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $43,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $252,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

VNOM opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.