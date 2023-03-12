Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,853 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $44,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

