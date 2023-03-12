Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,229 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.



