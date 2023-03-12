Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,602 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average of $194.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

