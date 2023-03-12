Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,240 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $48,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 558,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.