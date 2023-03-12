Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,552 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $47,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

