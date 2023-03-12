Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

