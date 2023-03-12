Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $47,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

