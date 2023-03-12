BlackRock Inc. Acquires 28,497 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $303,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.