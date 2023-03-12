BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,944,245 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $281,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.