BlackRock Inc. Acquires 511,524 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $300,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.
