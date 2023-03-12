BlackRock Inc. Acquires 549,177 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $308,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.