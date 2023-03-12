BlackRock Inc. Acquires 56,915 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $312,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $135.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

