BlackRock Inc. Acquires 641,834 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $282,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 4.0 %

PECO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

