BlackRock Inc. Buys 34,763 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $296,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $49.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.