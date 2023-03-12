BlackRock Inc. Buys 466,047 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $311,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

TENB stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

