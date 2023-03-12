BlackRock Inc. Buys 75,256 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Axos Financial worth $293,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 781,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial Trading Down 8.0 %

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.