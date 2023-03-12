BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Banner worth $296,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

