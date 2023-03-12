BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $297,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 460,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,307 shares of company stock worth $10,691,003 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

