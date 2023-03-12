BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of ESCO Technologies worth $296,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ESE opened at $88.58 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.