BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $288,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

