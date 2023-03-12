BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,270,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $294,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.2 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Articles

