BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $312,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.