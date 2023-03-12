BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $286,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.18, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

