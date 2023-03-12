BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $282,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 157.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

