BlackRock Inc. Has $279.70 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,966,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 646,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Urban Edge Properties worth $279,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

UE opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

