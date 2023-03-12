BlackRock Inc. Has $281.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $281,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.