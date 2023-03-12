BlackRock Inc. Has $285.20 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Park National worth $285,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $121.17 on Friday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

