BlackRock Inc. Has $290.46 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of ArcBest worth $290,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

ArcBest Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

