BlackRock Inc. Has $295.82 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $295,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

