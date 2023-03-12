BlackRock Inc. Has $299.33 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,395,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,364,713 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $299,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $9,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

