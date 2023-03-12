BlackRock Inc. Has $308.15 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,794,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of O-I Glass worth $308,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

