BlackRock Inc. Has $311.03 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,807,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $311,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

