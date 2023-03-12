BlackRock Inc. Has $313.71 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $313,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

