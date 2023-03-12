BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Azenta worth $301,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Azenta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

