BlackRock Inc. Purchases 18,092 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $284,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $341.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.73.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

