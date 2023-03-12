BlackRock Inc. Purchases 607,729 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $307,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,313,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 842,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

