BlackRock Inc. Purchases 845,669 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of EVERTEC worth $315,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

