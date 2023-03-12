BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $316,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.