BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $303,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,889,486 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

