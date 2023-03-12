BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Adient worth $299,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.77.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,108. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

