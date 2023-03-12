BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $309,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

