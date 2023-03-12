BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,137,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of M.D.C. worth $305,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

MDC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

