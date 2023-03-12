BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,587 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of FormFactor worth $296,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FormFactor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

FORM opened at $28.40 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

