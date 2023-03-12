BlackRock Inc. Sells 110,209 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,481,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $296,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.46 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

