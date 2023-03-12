BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,792 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,774,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $292,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,600,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.